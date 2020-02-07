RSS

trois photos pour le nouveau blog

07 Fév

A paramilitary policeman stops a toddler from crossing a restricted area at Tiananmen Square, opposite to the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the National People’s Congress or parliament, in Beijing March 3, 2010. The annual sessions of China’s top political advisory body and top legislature, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the National People’s Congress, are to open respectively on Wednesday and Friday. REUTERS/Nir Elias (CHINA – Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY IMAGES OF THE DAY)

 

 

 

 

p

 

 

 
Poster un commentaire

Publié par le février 7, 2020 dans Uncategorized

 

Répondre

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s

 
%d blogueurs aiment cette page :