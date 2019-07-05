RSS

Campagne de Macron: publications de Wikileaks sur Vincent Boulet

05 Juil
    • Si l’actuel responsable du PGE du PCF et ancien responsable de la fédé de paris dénonce toute tentatrivé d’établir des liens avec les partis communistes européens et autres, s’il interdit de fait toute campagne en faveur d’Assange peut-être faut-il en chercher l’origine dans ce que vient de publier stephane Chalk sur le sujet, il y a beaucoup de choses à éclairer sur les liens de l’UE, de l’otan avec des gens qui ont des responsabilités au sein du PCF, en matière de financements entre autres. les communistes doivent se réapproprier leur parti, et exiger la transparence de la part de leurs mandants. Savoir pourquoi l’ancien secrétaire et son équipe ont prétendu conserver la haute main sur les questions européennes et internationales? (note de Danielle Bleitrach)
Today, Monday 31 July 2017, WikiLeaks publishes a searchable archive of 21,075 unique verified emails associated with the French presidential campaign of Emmanual Macron. The emails range from 20 March 2009 to 24 April 2017. The 21,075 emails have been individually forensically verified by WikiLeaks through its DKIM system.

The full archive of 71,848 emails with 26,506 attachments from 4,493 unique senders is provided for context.

WikiLeaks only certifies as verified the 21,075 emails marked with its green « DKIM verified » banner however based on statistical sampling the overwheling majority of the rest of the emails archive are authentic.

As the emails are often in chains and include portions of each other it is usually possible to confirm the integrity other emails in the chain as a result of the DKIM verified emails within it.

Guillaume Poupard, the head of French government cyber security agency ANSSI, told AP on June 1 this year that the method used to obtain the emails resembled the actions of an « isolated individual ». Poupard stated that, contrary to media speculation, ANSSI could not attribute the attack to Russia and that France had previously been subject to hacking attacks designed to falsify attribution.

Vincent Boulet (190 results, viewing 1 to 50)

Doc ID Date Subject From To
56051 2016-06-08 07:30:30 +0000 0 chomage Vincent.Boulet@paris.fr Anne-Christine.Lang@paris.fr, langannechristine@gmail.com, eric.offredo@paris.fr
56129 2016-07-13 15:18:01 +0000 RE:Zéro chomage suite eric.offredo@paris.fr alang@assemblee-nationale.fr, laurent.miermont@paris.fr, Vincent.Boulet@paris.fr, langannechristine@gmail.com
56460 2016-03-02 15:56:01 +0000 Fwd: Vœu fusionné (proposition) langannechristine@gmail.com boulet.vin@gmail.com, stephane.masson@paris.fr, Vincent.Boulet@paris.fr
56594 2016-06-29 16:42:06 +0000 TR: Candidature du 13è arrondissement de Paris – expérimentation territoriale visant à résorber le chômage de longue durée Vincent.Boulet@paris.fr Anne-Christine.Lang@paris.fr, langannechristine@gmail.com, eric.offredo@paris.fr
57059 2016-03-03 17:58:17 +0000 RE: vœu 0 chômage eric.dumas@paris.fr langannechristine@gmail.com
57224 2016-04-05 13:47:59 +0000 Fwd: Réunion des adjoints langannechristine@gmail.com benjaminrataud@gmail.com
57868 2016-02-25 14:17:20 +0000 RE: TR : projet jeunesse et stages de 3e sevan.bagla@paris.fr langannechristine@gmail.com
58687 2017-03-24 10:46:06 +0000 Fwd: Nouveau code porte entrée parvis mairie langannechristine@gmail.com samingo.john@gmail.com
59131 2016-10-14 12:48:27 +0000 ERRATUM – Modification d’horaire de la réunion de majorité du 21 octobre 2016 et de la salle corinne.colas@paris.fr corinne.colas@paris.fr, eric.dumas@paris.fr, jnaqua@yahoo.fr, Jean-Noel.Aqua@paris.fr, marie.atallah@free.fr, marie.atallah@paris.fr more
59208 2016-05-03 15:34:10 +0000 Fwd: Cérémonie du 08 mai langannechristine@gmail.com benjaminrataud@gmail.com
60395 2016-09-07 16:36:33 +0000 RE: Réunion 0 chômage laurent.miermont@paris.fr samingo.john@gmail.com, eric.offredo@paris.fr, charlotte.deboeuf@paris.fr, stephane.masson@paris.fr, Vincent.Boulet@paris.fr, sylvie.decaste@paris.fr
60425 2016-03-02 10:51:58 +0000 Vœu relatif à la candidature de la Mairie du 13e arrondissement de Paris samingo.john@gmail.com vincent.boulet@paris.fr
60582 2016-03-03 09:31:52 +0000 Re: vœu 0 chômage langannechristine@gmail.com boulet.vin@gmail.com
60791 2016-03-02 17:50:54 +0000 Re: Vœu fusionné (proposition) langannechristine@gmail.com Vincent.Boulet@paris.fr
61458 2017-03-16 11:25:58 +0000 Fwd: Inauguration Terrasses RIVP – 24 mars 2017 langannechristine@gmail.com benjaminrataud@gmail.com
61541 2016-12-12 17:38:37 +0000 Fwd: Dates des Vœux 2017 langannechristine@gmail.com benjaminrataud@gmail.com
61619 2016-03-03 22:41:08 +0000 Re: vœu 0 chômage langannechristine@gmail.com eric.dumas@paris.fr
61765 2016-09-07 10:02:42 +0000 RE: Réunion 0 chômage stephane.masson@paris.fr samingo.john@gmail.com, eric.offredo@paris.fr, laurent.miermont@paris.fr, charlotte.deboeuf@paris.fr, Vincent.Boulet@paris.fr, sylvie.decaste@paris.fr
61900 2016-03-02 15:35:04 +0000 Fwd: Vœu fusionné (proposition) Anne-Christine.Lang@paris.fr langannechristine@gmail.com
62267 2016-03-02 17:23:44 +0000 RE: Vœu fusionné (proposition) Vincent.Boulet@paris.fr langannechristine@gmail.com, boulet.vin@gmail.com, stephane.masson@paris.fr
62623 2016-02-18 09:53:24 +0000 RE : Zéro chômage RDV Pauline VERON jerome.coumet2@paris.fr langannechristine@gmail.com, eric.offredo@orange.fr, Vincent.Boulet@paris.fr
63454 2016-03-03 23:04:50 +0000 RE: vœu 0 chômage eric.dumas@paris.fr langannechristine@gmail.com
63621 2016-01-16 11:47:41 +0000 RE:rapport ppl zéro chômage Vincent.Boulet@paris.fr samingo.john@gmail.com, Adrien.Saumier@paris.fr, eric.offredo@paris.fr, charlotte.deboeuf@paris.fr, sophie.zeghlache@paris.fr, stephane.masson@paris.fr
63883 2016-03-03 15:08:39 +0000 RE: vœu 0 chômage eric.dumas@paris.fr langannechristine@gmail.com, boulet.vin@gmail.com
64804 2016-04-14 10:17:09 +0000 Fwd: cérémonie citoyenne // cérémonie naturalisés langannechristine@gmail.com benjaminrataud@gmail.com
64860 2016-10-10 07:03:31 +0000 Re: Annonce réunion Territoires Zéro chômeur de longue durée – le 18/10/2016 benjaminrataud@gmail.com samingo.john@gmail.com
65200 2016-07-28 11:32:54 +0000 Re: suite réunion 0 chômage langannechristine@gmail.com Vincent.Boulet@paris.fr
65363 2016-07-27 16:40:59 +0000 RE: suite réunion 0 chômage Vincent.Boulet@paris.fr samingo.john@gmail.com, langannechristine@gmail.com, eric.offredo@paris.fr, charlotte.deboeuf@paris.fr
65870 2016-05-18 15:10:42 +0000 Fwd: TR: réunion d’adjoints langannechristine@gmail.com benjaminrataud@gmail.com
66226 2016-02-08 13:14:56 +0000 RE: GECINA – Inauguration résidence Campuséa Paris 13, Montsouris – Mardi 9 février 2016 à 11h30 yves.contassot@noos.fr veronique.guezengard@paris.fr, denisbaupin7510@gmail.com, jnaqua@yahoo.fr, Jean-Noel.Aqua@paris.fr, marie.atallah@free.fr, marie.atallah@paris.fr more
66292 2016-11-18 14:13:40 +0000 CA collège Elsa Triolet naima.elmir@paris.fr adeline.lamberbourg@paris.fr, Vincent.Boulet@paris.fr, langannechristine@gmail.com
66381 2016-02-25 21:58:26 +0000 RE:modification d’horaire réunion d’adjoints marie.atallah@paris.fr corinne.colas@paris.fr, jnaqua@yahoo.fr, Jean-Noel.Aqua@paris.fr, marie-atallah@free.fr, e.becker@hotmail.fr, Emmanuelle.Becker@paris.frmore
66520 2016-03-03 17:05:36 +0000 Re: vœu 0 chômage langannechristine@gmail.com eric.dumas@paris.fr
66624 2016-10-09 20:55:08 +0000 RE: Annonce réunion Territoires Zéro chômeur de longue durée – le 18/10/2016 marie.atallah@paris.fr veronique.guezengard@paris.fr, jnaqua@yahoo.fr, Jean-Noel.Aqua@paris.fr, marie.atallah@free.fr, e.becker@hotmail.fr, Emmanuelle.Becker@paris.frmore
66993 2016-04-26 12:40:58 +0000 RE: cérémonie citoyenne // cérémonie naturalisés corinne.colas@paris.fr corinne.colas@paris.fr, jnaqua@yahoo.fr, Jean-Noel.Aqua@paris.fr, marie-atallah@free.fr, marie.atallah@paris.fr, e.becker@hotmail.fr more
67156 2016-07-21 17:31:58 +0000 Fwd: RE : Candidature Territoire 0 chômage : Statistiques et Informations auprsè de Pôle Emploi eric.offredo@paris.fr samingo.john@gmail.com, benjaminrataud@gmail.com, langannechristine@gmail.com, Anne-Christine.Lang@paris.fr
67422 2016-06-29 17:42:07 +0000 Re: TR: Candidature du 13è arrondissement de Paris – expérimentation territoriale visant à résorber le chômage de longue durée eric.offredo@paris.fr Vincent.Boulet@paris.fr
67722 2016-06-06 08:38:01 +0000 TR: Candidature 13ème Expérimentation Territoires zéro chômeur de longue durée alang@assemblee-nationale.fr langannechristine@gmail.com
67824 2016-12-02 14:30:08 +0000 Fwd: Cérémonie d’accueil des Naturalisés et Cérémonie d’accueil des Nouveaux Arrivants langannechristine@gmail.com benjaminrataud@gmail.com
68439 2016-10-10 06:23:59 +0000 Fwd: Annonce réunion Territoires Zéro chômeur de longue durée – le 18/10/2016 langannechristine@gmail.com benjaminrataud@gmail.com, samingo.john@gmail.com
68904 2016-10-10 14:04:39 +0000 TR: Conseil d’arrondissement du lundi 24 octobre 2016 abla.masmoudi-lahlou@paris.fr Vincent.Boulet@paris.fr, dorothee.collet@paris.fr, genevieve.dourthe@paris.fr, Nathalie.Laville@paris.fr, laurent.miermont@paris.fr, eric.offredo@paris.fr more
68933 2016-04-27 12:00:00 +0000 RE: Réunion de majorité corinne.colas@paris.fr corinne.colas@paris.fr, jnaqua@yahoo.fr, Jean-Noel.Aqua@paris.fr, marie-atallah@free.fr, marie.atallah@paris.fr, e.becker@hotmail.fr more
69197 2016-03-08 22:44:49 +0000 RE : vœu 0 chômage jerome.coumet2@paris.fr langannechristine@gmail.com, eric.dumas@paris.fr
69272 2016-02-17 17:08:53 +0000 RE:Zéro chômage RDV Pauline VERON Vincent.Boulet@paris.fr langannechristine@gmail.com, jerome.coumet2@paris.fr, eric.offredo@orange.fr
69536 2016-04-01 07:10:38 +0000 TR: Ch�meurs de longue dur�e – Oudin�-Chevaleret Vincent.Boulet@paris.fr langannechristine@gmail.com, Anne-Christine.Lang@paris.fr
69721 2016-06-06 16:36:05 +0000 Fwd: TR: Candidature 13ème Expérimentation Territoires zéro chômeur de longue durée langannechristine@gmail.com benjaminrataud@gmail.com, samingo.john@gmail.com
69881 2016-03-03 09:15:41 +0000 Fwd: vœu 0 chômage langannechristine@gmail.com samingo.john@gmail.com
70497 2016-06-13 10:15:42 +0000 Fwd: 0 chomage Anne-Christine.Lang@paris.fr langannechristine@gmail.com
70560 2016-06-03 15:13:36 +0000 Changement de salle : réunion des adjoints anne-marie.gauthier@paris.fr e.becker@hotmail.fr, Emmanuelle.Becker@paris.fr, boulet.vin@gmail.com, Vincent.Boulet@paris.fr, dorotheecollet@hotmail.fr, dorothee.collet@paris.fr more
70879 2016-10-10 06:41:18 +0000 Re: Annonce réunion Territoires Zéro chômeur de longue durée – le 18/10/2016 samingo.john@gmail.com langannechristine@gmail.com
