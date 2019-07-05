Campagne de Macron: publications de Wikileaks sur Vincent Boulet

Today, Monday 31 July 2017, WikiLeaks publishes a searchable archive of 21,075 unique verified emails associated with the French presidential campaign of Emmanual Macron. The emails range from 20 March 2009 to 24 April 2017. The 21,075 emails have been individually forensically verified by WikiLeaks through its DKIM system.

The full archive of 71,848 emails with 26,506 attachments from 4,493 unique senders is provided for context.

WikiLeaks only certifies as verified the 21,075 emails marked with its green « DKIM verified » banner however based on statistical sampling the overwheling majority of the rest of the emails archive are authentic.

As the emails are often in chains and include portions of each other it is usually possible to confirm the integrity other emails in the chain as a result of the DKIM verified emails within it.

Guillaume Poupard, the head of French government cyber security agency ANSSI, told AP on June 1 this year that the method used to obtain the emails resembled the actions of an « isolated individual ». Poupard stated that, contrary to media speculation, ANSSI could not attribute the attack to Russia and that France had previously been subject to hacking attacks designed to falsify attribution.