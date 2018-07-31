Photographies d’URSS par Cartier Bresson

Partager ceci:



RUSSIA. Moscow. 1972. Arbat street. Department store.





SOVIET UNION. Russia. Moscow. 1954.



SOVIET UNION. Moscow. 1954. Canteen for workers building the Hotel Metropol.

GEORGIA. Kakheti. Telavi. 1972. Monastery Alavardi (XIth Century). Visitors from the kolkhozes, celebrating Saint George.



SOVIET UNION. Estonia. Tallinn. 1973. Celebrating May Day.



SOVIET UNION. Russia. Moscow. Academy of music. 1954. Russian violinist David OISTRAKH and his pupils.



SOVIET UNION. Armenia. Visitors at village on the Lake Sevan. 1972.



SOVIET UNION. Moscow. 1954. Elementary school.



SOVIET UNION. Moscow. Gorky Park of Culture and Rest. 1954.

SOVIET UNION. Estonia. Tallinn. 1973. Cellulos industry. Training for dance championship.



SOVIET UNION. Russia. Moscow. 1954. Moscow Circus.



SOVIET UNION. Moscow. 1954. A man from the Caucasus region in front of the Hotel Metropol.



SOVIET UNION. Moscow. Red Square, facing the Kremlin’s brick wall. 1954. Old railway worker.



SOVIET UNION. Leningrad. Commemorating the victory over the Nazis. 9 May 1973.



SOVIET UNION. Moscow. 1954. Inside a mosque.



SOVIET UNION. Russia. Leningrad. 1973. A portrait of LENIN decorates a facade of the Winter Palace; for May Day celebrations and to commemorate the victory over the Nazis (9 May).



SOVIET UNION. Moscow. 1954.



RUSSIA. Leningrad. 1954. Russian Museum. Officer.



SOVIET UNION. Moscow. Sunday morning on Avenue Gogol. 1972.



SOVIET UNION. Moscow. 1954.



SOVIET UNION. Moscow. 1954. Workers of a state-farm visiting the Metro.



SOVIET UNION. Moscow. 1954.



SOVIET UNION. Uzbekistan. Samarkand. 1972.



GEORGIA. Kakheti. Telavi. 1972. Monastery Alavardi (XIth Century).

Visitors from the kolkhozes, celebrating Saint George.



SOVIET UNION. Russia. Irkoutsk. 1972.



SOVIET UNION. Russia. Moscow. 1954. Stade Dynamo. Every year in July delegations from all over the Soviet Union gather to celebrate the day of sports.



SOVIET UNION. Siberia. Yakutia. Town of Aldan. 1972. Workers near the Aldan river, known for its deposits of gold.



SOVIET UNION. Russia. Vladimir oblast. Suzdal. 1972. Fishermen on a frozen river.



USSR. Moscow. 1954. Zis factory. The trucks production.



SOVIET UNION. Moscow. 1954. Moscow State University main building.



SOVIET UNION. Russia. Moscow. 1954. Zis factory.



SOVIET UNION. Moscow. 1954. Bakery.



SOVIET UNION. Moscow. 1954. In August government members inaugurated a giant agricultural fair. The general commissioner, Tsistsin, member of the Academy, saw it as a permanent element in the aims of education. Many diverse Soviet Republics participated at this fair where they displayed various products, photographs, diagrams, and graphics demonstrating the evolution and methods of production.



SOVIET UNION. Russia. Leningrad. 1954.