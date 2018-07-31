RSS

Photographies d’URSS par Cartier Bresson

31 Juil
 » les femmes se reposent dans le champ de choux. Kolkhoze « le soviet du Turkménistan » photo d’Henri Cartier-Bresson,
Achgabat, République socialiste du Turkménistan, 1972.

 

L’image contient peut-être : 5 personnes, personnes souriantes, chaussures et plein air

Henri Cartier-Bresson a prises lors d’un voyage de travail en Union soviétique en 1954, puis de nouveau au début des années 70. Il a voyagé là pour la première fois au plus fort de la guerre froide après la mort de Joseph Staline; Il a été le premier photojournaliste étranger à obtenir un visa de l’Union soviétique depuis 1947. A travers ses photographies, il a voulu montrer au public occidental que le peuple russe était en réalité le même que lui en enregistrant sa vie quotidienne, souvent banale. Les photos pour ce post ont été prises d’un livre merveilleux Henri Cartier-Bresson: Les Européens de Jean Clair.

La photographie la plus largement reproduite d'Henri Cartier-Bresson de son premier voyage en Russie en 1954: même les hommes russes regardent les jolies femmes dans la rue.

La photographie la plus largement reproduite d’Henri Cartier-Bresson de son premier voyage en Russie en 1954: même les hommes russes regardent les jolies femmes dans la rue.

Image 9

Ouvrier et superviseur, usine automobile, Moscou, URSS, 1954

Gala des sports, Dynamo Stadium, Moscou, URSS, 1954

Gala des sports, Dynamo Stadium, Moscou, URSS, 1954

Camp de Pinoeer, près de Moscou, URSS, 1954

Camp de Pinoeer, près de Moscou, URSS, 1954

Lac des Cygnes, Théâtre du Bolchoï, Moscou, 1954

Lac des Cygnes, Théâtre du Bolchoï, Moscou, 1954

Garde d'honneur lors d'une cérémonie commémorant la libération de Léningrad, URSS, 9 mai 1973

Garde d’honneur lors d’une cérémonie commémorant la libération de Léningrad, URSS, 9 mai 1973

Image 18

Mausolée de Lénine, Place Rouge, Moscou, URSS, 1972

Salon de l'agriculture, Moscou, URSS, 1954

Salon de l’agriculture, Moscou, URSS, 1954

Mausolée de Lénine et de Staline, Place Rouge, Moscou, 1954

Mausolée de Lénine et de Staline, Place Rouge, Moscou, 1954

St George's Day, Monastère d'Alaverdi, Telavi, Géorgie, URSS, 1972

St George’s Day, Monastère d’Alaverdi, Telavi, Géorgie, URSS, 1972

Lavandières, Souzdal, URSS, 1972

Lavandières, Souzdal, URSS, 1972

Près d'Irkoutsk, Sibérie, URSS, 1972

Près d’Irkoutsk, Sibérie, URSS, 1972

Concours de danse, usine de cellulose, Tallinn, Estonie, URSS, 1973

Concours de danse, usine de cellulose, Tallinn, Estonie, URSS, 1973

Publicités
 
Poster un commentaire

Publié par le juillet 31, 2018 dans expositions, URSS. Révolution d'octobre

 

Laisser un commentaire

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

w
Annuler

Connexion à %s

 
%d blogueurs aiment cette page :